Saudi Arabia rebrands as Ramadan approaches

The plan for the commercial Kaaba is not the only step toward a new national identity no longer so tied to religion.

According to a royal decree by the crown prince's father, King Salman, in 2022, February 22 was introduced as a holiday to celebrate the foundation of the first Saudi state. Up until then, the country's National Day was celebrated on September 23. In February, Saudi Arabia celebrated its second Founding Day over a four-day weekend with events and fireworks across the country.

"February 22 is an arbitrary date that has no historical basis, and the intention behind this is a nationalist push to celebrate its own, nonreligious holidays," Schmidt-Feuerheerd said.

In 2022, the crown prince announced that the founding date of the country had been changed from 1744 to 1727.

Until then, the founding date had been linked to an agreement in 1744 between the ruling Saud family and the cleric Mohammed Ibn Abd al-Wahhab, who inspired the term Wahhabi Islam, or Wahhabism, which has been dominant in Saudi Arabia since the mid-18th century.

The Saud family had promised to fund Wahhabism and grant the movement authority over education and public morality, and, in turn, al-Wahhab promised to legitimize the rule of the Saudi family from a religious point of view.

In 1727, though, Mohammed bin Saud rose to power as the founder of the first Saudi state after taking over the emirate of Diriyah, which is north of Riyadh.

"The new interpretation of the state's birth clearly downplays the role of religion," Schmidt-Feuerheerd said.

This month, a National Flag day was announced as holiday for March 11.

"The value of the national flag extends throughout the history of the Saudi state, since its founding in 1139 AH [on the Islamic lunar calendar] -1727 AD," Saudi Arabia's national news agency SPA reported — highlighting the new founding year.