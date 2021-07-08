Leading Palestinian commander Ahmad Jibril dies

His PFLP-GC group announced his death, while two of his friends confirmed to AFP he died of an illness in a Damascus hospital.

Jibril founded the PFLP-GC in 1968 after breaking away from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The leader was famed for his opposition to any Palestinian negotiations with Israel.

After conflict broke out in Syria in 2011 his group -- like Lebanese ally Hezbollah -- stood firmly by the Damascus regime of President Bashar al-Assad.