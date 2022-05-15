Lebanon votes in first election since crisis

Lebanon voted Sunday in its first election since multiple crises dragged it to the brink of failed statehood, a major test for new opposition groups bent on removing the ruling elite.

Observers have warned not to expect any seismic shift, with every lever of power firmly in the hands of traditional sectarian parties and an electoral system rigged in their favour.

After an underwhelming campaign stifled by the nation’s all-consuming economic turmoil, 3.9 million Lebanese were eligible to vote when polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT).