11 more Gaza hostages freed as Israel-Hamas truce extended by two days

Israel said Monday that 11 more hostages released in the Gaza Strip had arrived safely, hours after the announcement that a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will be extended by two days, opening the way for further releases.

Hamas announced the agreement to prolong the truce by 48 hours shortly before it was due to end Tuesday, though there was no immediate confirmation from Israel.

The move was nevertheless hailed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "a glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war".

Late Monday, Israel's military announced that 11 hostages were "now in Israeli territory".

"Our forces will accompany them until they are reunited with their families," it said in a statement, adding that the military "salutes and embraces the released hostages upon their return home".

Shortly after the arrival of the hostages was confirmed, Israel's prison authority said 33 Palestinian inmates had been released.

The freed Israelis are dual nationals of France, Germany and Argentina, according to Qatar, which helped mediate the deal.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the release of the hostages, including "two German teenagers" after "52 days of suffering and despair".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his third wartime visit to the Middle East this week, a US official said Monday, just as mediators announced an extension of a truce in Gaza.