Gaza strikes kill 120 as Hamas says aid entry 'minimum requirement' for talks

Palestinian rescuers reported 120 people killed on Thursday in Israeli strikes on blockaded Gaza, where a US-backed organisation said it intends to begin distributing aid by the end of the month.

Aid to Gaza has been cut off since 2 March, a tactic Israel has said is intended to force concessions from Hamas, but the group insisted on Thursday that the restoration of humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged territory was "the minimum requirement" for talks.

It also warned that Gaza was not "for sale" hours after US President Donald Trump, on a visit to the region, again floated taking over the territory and turning it into "a freedom zone".

Gaza's civil defence agency said the death toll from Israeli bombardment since dawn on Thursday had risen to 120.

Israel's aid blockade preceded a resumption of military operations on 18 March, ending a ceasefire that had largely halted hostilities since mid-January.

For weeks, UN agencies have warned that supplies of everything from food and clean water to fuel and medicines are reaching new lows.