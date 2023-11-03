Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that his Iran-backed group was not afraid of US warships and "all options" were open for an expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict into Lebanon.

In his first speech since war broke out last month between Hamas militants and Israel, the head of the powerful Lebanese Shiite movement said the United States was responsible for the Gaza war and that Washington could prevent a regional conflagration by halting attacks on the Palestinian territory.