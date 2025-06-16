Israeli rescuers say 3 dead, 74 wounded, Iran says 'successfully' struck Israel
Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said Monday that three people were killed and 74 wounded following Iran's latest missile attack.
It said two women and one man had been killed, without giving a precise location, but adding rescue operations were ongoing in two places.
And, Iran said it "successfully" struck Israel with a salvo of missiles on Monday, as Israeli rescuers reported three deaths and damage to residential buildings in multiple cities.
"A new wave of air-to-air missile attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... enabled missiles to successfully and effectively hit" targets in Israel, the Guards said in a statement quoted by the official IRNA news agency.