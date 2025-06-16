Middle East

Israeli rescuers say 3 dead, 74 wounded, Iran says 'successfully' struck Israel

AFP
Jerusalem, Tehran
Smoke billows from a site in the city of Haifa on 16 June 2025, following a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles.AFP

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said Monday that three people were killed and 74 wounded following Iran's latest missile attack.

It said two women and one man had been killed, without giving a precise location, but adding rescue operations were ongoing in two places.

And, Iran said it "successfully" struck Israel with a salvo of missiles on Monday, as Israeli rescuers reported three deaths and damage to residential buildings in multiple cities.

"A new wave of air-to-air missile attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... enabled missiles to successfully and effectively hit" targets in Israel, the Guards said in a statement quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Also Read

Iranian missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East