Iranian missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa

Iranian missiles struck Israel's Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa in an early morning raid on Monday, destroying homes and fueling concerns among world leaders at this week's G7 meeting that the battle between the two old enemies could lead to a broader regional conflict.

Israel's national emergency service said three people were killed in the country's centre while dozens more were wounded in the overnight strikes, part of a wave of attacks by Tehran in retaliation for Israel's pre-emptive strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs that began on Friday.

Search and location operations were underway in the port city of Haifa where around 30 people were wounded, emergency authorities said, as dozens of first responders rushed to the strike zones. Fires were seen burning at a power plant near the port, media reported.