Reformist hopes for breakthrough as Iran votes

Voting in Iran's presidential election on Friday was extended a third time as Iranians cast their ballots in a contest marked by a lone reformist's bid to break through against a divided conservative field.

Around 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election called after the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

The ballot comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war and discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.

The contenders approved by the Guardian Council, which vets all candidates, include conservative parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Also running are the sole reformist, Masoud Pezeshkian, and a fourth candidate, cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

Two ultraconservatives -- Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Raisi's former vice president Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- dropped out on the eve of the election.

Voting was underway nationwide at more than 58,000 polling stations, mostly in schools and mosques. Iran's interior ministry first extended the voting period to 20:00 (1630 GMT), then to 22:00 before prolonging it until midnight.