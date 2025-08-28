Gaza at 'breaking point', says UN food agency chief after visit

The head of the UN's World Food Programme warned Thursday that famine-hit Gaza is "at breaking point", appealing for the urgent revival of its network of 200 food distribution points.

"Enough is enough," the WFP's executive director Cindy McCain said after visiting the besieged Palestinian territory, where Israel is pressing operations in its offensive against Hamas.

"Gaza is at a breaking point. Desperation is soaring -- and I saw it firsthand," McCain said in a statement.