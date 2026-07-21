New strikes as Trump warns Iran will pay for US troop deaths

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it would pay "many times over" for every American soldier killed, while Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, threatened to broaden the war with a blockade of Saudi ports.

Following the deaths of at least three US soldiers in the past several days, the United States launched a new round of strikes against Iran late Monday, the 10th consecutive night of attacks.

Hours later, the Iranian army said it had targeted US assets in Kuwait, after the Revolutionary Guards earlier claimed to have struck sites in Jordan, Bahrain and Syria.

Jordan's army said its air defences had downed three Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, with no injuries or damage reported.