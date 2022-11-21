Iran launches new strikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq

Iran launched fresh strikes against Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan late Sunday, the groups and local officials said, the second such attack in a week.

Tehran accuses the groups of stoking unrest in Iran, which has been rocked by two months of protests sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22.

Amini died in custody on September 16, days after her arrest by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Iran’s “Revolutionary Guard Corps have again bombarded Iranian Kurdish parties”, the counter-terrorism department of Iraqi Kurdistan said, without mentioning if there were casualties.