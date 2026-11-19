The crisis in the Middle East sparked in February by the US and Israeli bombing of Iran has created the “largest threat” to energy security in history, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Thursday.

The agency said in its flagship annual World Energy Outlook that consumers were increasingly footing the bill as the world runs out of ways to absorb the impact of the conflict on energy supplies.

The crisis, just like previous energy shocks, would certainly leave “lasting marks”, the agency warned.

Gulf countries have been struggling to export oil since Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz and targeting tankers in the area, following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the crisis in February.