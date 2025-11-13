Israel quizzed at UN over torture allegations

Israel was questioned at the United Nations on Tuesday and Wednesday over multiple reports alleging the torture of Palestinian detainees, in particular since the Hamas attacks of 7 October, 2023.

Israel was undergoing its periodic review before the UN Committee against Torture.

"The committee has been deeply appalled by the description we have received in a large number of alternative reports of what appears to be systematic and widespread torture and ill-treatment of Palestinians, including children and vulnerable groups," the body's rapporteur Peter Vedel Kessing said.