Sweden's Baghdad embassy stormed, Iraq to 'cut ties' if Quran burnt

News of those plans had set off the chaotic events before dawn in Baghdad, led by followers of powerful Shiite Muslim cleric and political leader Moqtada Sadr.

Hundreds massed at the embassy, weeks after a previous attack on the compound, scaled the walls and torched parts of it.

Rock-throwing protesters then clashed with Iraqi riot police who used electric batons and water cannon to disperse them.

One protester, Hassan Ahmed, told AFP that "we mobilised today to denounce the burning of the Quran, which is all about love and faith".

"We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of action."

Some raised the Quran in the air, others held up portraits of Sadr and of his late father, Mohamed al-Sadr, a revered cleric in the majority Shiite country.

Calm has returned by morning, when police blocked the road leading to the embassy, and the full extent of the fire damage was not yet clear.

Sweden's foreign ministry told AFP that all of its employees in Baghdad were "safe" during the unrest.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom later said Iraq's charge d'affaires would be summoned.

"What has happened is completely unacceptable and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest terms," he said in a statement.

"Iraqi authorities have an unequivocal obligation to protect diplomatic missions and personnel under the Vienna Convention."