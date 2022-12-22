Iran executes three convicted rapists: judiciary

Iran executed three convicted rapists in the southern city of Shiraz on Thursday, the judiciary said.

"The perpetrators of assault and rape on women in Shiraz, who were identified and arrested in October last year, were hanged this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

"This gang of three carried out armed robberies and assaulted and raped a number of women last year," Mizan quoted Fars province prosecutor Kazem Mousavi as saying.