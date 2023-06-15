Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank raid

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian fighter in the occupied West Bank Thursday, Palestinian officials said, as the army said it came under fire during a operation to demolish an apartment.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Khalil Yahya Anis, 20, was “killed by live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the head in Nablus”.

An official at Nablus’ Al Najah hospital told AFP that two others were injured in the overnight clashes which erupted when Israeli forces entered the city in the northern West Bank to demolish the home of an alleged attacker.