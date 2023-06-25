Russian strikes kill seven in rebel-held Syria: monitor

Russian air strikes Sunday on Syria’s northwest killed at least seven people, including four civilians, in retaliation for deadly drone attacks blamed on rebel forces, a war monitor said.

“Four civilians were killed in Jisr al-Shughur and three rebel fighters were killed nearby by Russia air strikes,” Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

At least 25 civilians were wounded in the strikes on the rebel-held territory in Idlib province, added Abdel Rahman, whose Britain-based monitor has a wide network of sources inside war-torn Syria.