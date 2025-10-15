Hamas launches Gaza crackdown as Trump vows to disarm group

Hamas has, since it crushed rival Fatah in armed clashes in 2007, been the dominant Palestinian faction in Gaza.

Israel insists Hamas can have no role in a future Gaza government, must hand back the remains of all deceased hostages and eventually disarm.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the US plan for Gaza was "very clear" that after Hamas returned the captives it would commence "both demilitarisation and disarmament."

"First, Hamas has to give up its arms, and second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There's no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. That's demilitarisation," he said in an interview with CBS News.

US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan says that Hamas members who agree to "decommission their weapons" will be given amnesty.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House a day after visiting the Middle East to celebrate the Gaza ceasefire.

"And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently."

The document, endorsed Monday by world powers at a Trump-chaired summit in Egypt, says Gaza will be demilitarised and Hamas have no leadership role.