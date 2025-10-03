Last flotilla boat sails on towards Gaza after Israel interceptions

The only remaining boat in a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza sailed towards the war-torn Palestinian territory on Friday, after Israeli navy interceptions of its fellow vessels drew worldwide protests.

The Global Sumud Flotilla -- consisting of dozens of ships -- set sail last month, ferrying politicians and activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg towards Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is taking hold.

The Israeli navy began intercepting them on Wednesday, and an Israeli official said the following day that boats with over 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the coastal territory.