Israel to deport intercepted Gaza flotilla activists

The Israeli navy began intercepting vessels on Wednesday after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg's ship among those stopped from going further.

By Thursday, of the roughly 45 ships, more than 30 had been intercepted or were assumed to have been intercepted, according to the flotilla's tracking system.

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health," the foreign ministry said on X, posting photos of Thunberg and other activists aboard a boat.

Flotilla spokesman Saif Abukeshek said the vessels that had not been intercepted were determined to continue.

"They are determined. They are motivated, and they are doing everything within their hands to be able to break the siege by this early morning," he said.

In a statement, the flotilla organisers branded the interceptions as "illegal" since they were traversing international waters.