Gaza aid flotilla presses on despite Israeli interception

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said dozens of its ships were still “sailing strong” towards the war-battered Palestinian territory on Thursday despite an interception by Israeli naval forces.

The Global Sumud Flotilla -- involving around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg -- left Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations says famine has set in.

The Israeli navy intercepted the flotilla on Wednesday after warning it against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg’s ship among those stopped from going further.

But the flotilla said most of its vessels were continuing their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of the Gaza strip despite the interruptions.