Israeli forces boarded Gaza-bound boat carrying Greta Thunberg, says Aid group

The organisers of a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists said Israeli forces intercepted the vessel on Monday, after Israel vowed to prevent it from reaching the Palestinian territory.

The Madleen aimed to deliver aid and challenge Israel's decades-long naval blockade of Gaza.

AFP lost contact with the activists onboard early Monday morning after the organisers said alarms sounded and life jackets were being prepared for a possible interception.