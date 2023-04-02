Syria says Israel hits Homs outposts, sources say air bases bombed

Israel targeted outposts in Syria’s Homs province in a raid early on Sunday, the Syrian defence ministry said, while Western intelligence sources said the strikes hit a series of air bases in the central region of the country where Iranian personnel are based.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the report of the latest strike in Syria, the third since Thursday and only a day after another attack on Friday that killed an officer in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the Guards said.

Israel launched “an aerial aggression from the direction of northwest Beirut targeting some outposts in Homs city and its countryside at 00:35 a.m.”, the Syrian defence ministry said in a statement on state media.