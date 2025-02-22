Gaza hostage-prisoner swap set to go ahead after row over bodies

The seventh hostage-prisoner exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire was set to go ahead on Saturday, despite an outpouring of grief and anger in Israel after Hamas returned the remains of two child hostages without their mother's.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Hamas as "monsters" and "savages" on Friday, accusing the Palestinian militant group of murdering young Ariel and Kfir Bibas, whose bodies were returned to Israel the day before.

Hamas had said their mother Shiri Bibas was also among the four bodies handed over Thursday, but Israeli analysis concluded the remains were not in fact hers.

The group admitted "the possibility of an error or mix-up of bodies", which it attributed to Israeli bombing of the area.

But Netanyahu vowed to "ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement".