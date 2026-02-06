Iran says to hold more talks with US despite Trump military threats

Iran on Friday said it expected to hold more negotiations with the United States after a day of indirect talks in Oman seen as a critical chance for diplomacy after President Donald Trump threatened new military action against Tehran.

With an American naval group led by an aircraft carrier in Middle Eastern waters, US and Iranian delegations held talks in Muscat mediated by the Gulf sultanate without publicly meeting face-to-face.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Iran's delegation in Muscat, said talks solely focused on the nuclear issue, after the US had indicated Tehran's backing for militant groups and its ballistic missile programme also needed to be on the agenda.

The talks were the first between the two foes since the United States joined Israel's war with Iran in June with strikes on nuclear sites.

They also come just under a month after Iranian authorities launched a crackdown on protests that left thousands dead according to rights groups.