Israel strikes kill 3 in Beirut

In a statement, the Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a Hezbollah operative who was assisting the Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza with attacks against Israel. It added that the strike was conducted “under the direction of the Shin Bet,” Israel’s domestic intelligence agency.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the attack, and no further details on casualties were available.

Photos and videos widely circulated on local and social media showed significant damage to the top three floors of an apartment building. Debris from the strike had fallen onto vehicles below.

Jets were heard flying over parts of the Lebanese capital before the strike, which took place near the Hay Madi neighborhood. During Israel’s previous war with Hezbollah, Israeli drones and fighter jets frequently targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, an area where Hezbollah maintains significant influence and support. Israel considers this region a militant stronghold and has accused Hezbollah of stockpiling weapons there.

“We were at home. It was Eid al-Fitr,” said Hussein Nour El-Din, a local resident, referring to the Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan. “We didn’t know where the explosion happened, but once the smoke cleared, we saw it was the building right across from us.”