Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 72

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed at least 72 people on Thursday, including 21 who had gathered near aid distribution sites as famine looms after more than 20 months of war.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that six people were killed while waiting for aid in the southern Gaza Strip and 15 others in a central area known as the Netzarim corridor, where thousands of Palestinians have gathered daily in the hope of receiving food rations.

The Israeli army told AFP that its troops in Netzarim corridor -- a strip of land militarised by Israel that bisects the Palestinian territory -- had fired "warning shots" at "suspects" approaching them, but that it was "not aware of any injured individuals".