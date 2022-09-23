At least 50 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO

At least 50 people have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, an NGO said on Friday.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said the rise in the toll came after six people were killed by fire from the security forces in the town of Rezvanshahr in the northern Gilan province on Thursday night, with other deaths recorded in Babol and Amol, also in northern Iran.

There had been protests in some 80 cities and other urban centres since the demonstrations started one week ago, it added.