In absence of a plan for the day after there won’t be a day after: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Israel to come up with a post-war plan for Gaza and warned that the absence of it could trigger lawlessness, chaos and a comeback by Hamas in the enclave.

Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Moldova, said that while Israel has had real success in destroying the capacity of Hamas to repeat an attack such as the one that occurred on 7 October, the Israeli government now had to ask whether further gains against Hamas would be durable without a post-war plan.