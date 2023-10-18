UN's Guterres denounces 'collective punishment' of Palestinians

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that attacks by militant group Hamas on Israel did not justify the "collective punishment" of Palestinians, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Speaking at an economic forum in China, Guterres condemned the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people as "acts of terror" that could not be justified.

"But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," Guterres said.

He appealed for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, reiterating what he called "two urgent humanitarian appeals".

Guterres called on Hamas for the "immediate and unconditional release of hostages", referring to at least 199 people kidnapped by the militants during their offensive, the deadliest in Israel's history.