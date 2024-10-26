Israel strikes Iran, massive explosions in Tehran

Israel announced the launch of "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran on Saturday in retaliation for Iranian missile attacks, as an AFP journalist in Tehran reported hearing several explosions.

"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel -- right now the Israel Defense Forces (Israeli military) is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the military said in a statement.

Israel had vowed to hit back at Iran following its missile attack on 1 October, with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant saying the response would be "deadly, precise and surprising".

Israel has been fighting Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza since the deadliest attack in its history on 7 October, 2023, which killed 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

It has since broadened the scope of its operations to Lebanon, vowing to secure its northern border after nearly a year of attacks launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah in support of Hamas.