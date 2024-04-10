Netanyahu making ‘mistake’ on Gaza: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza policy was a “mistake” and urged Israel to call for a ceasefire, in an interview aired Tuesday.

Biden’s comments were some of his strongest criticism yet of Netanyahu amid growing tensions over the civilian death toll from Israel’s war on Hamas and dire conditions inside Gaza.

“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden told Univision, a US Spanish-language TV network, when asked about Netanyahu’s handling of the war.