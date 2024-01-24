Israel strikes key Gaza city as public mourns slain soldiers

Israel kept up its heavy assault on the “encircled” Gazan city of Khan Yunis following an outpouring of grief over the army’s deadliest single day since ground operations in the territory began.

As the fighting raged, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that Israeli forces on Tuesday had issued fresh evacuation orders for a section of Khan Yunis housing an estimated half a million residents and displaced people.

The orders came as the World Food Programme warned that Gazans were facing “catastrophic food insecurity”, and as the UN chief took Israel to task over its rejection of a two-state solution -- seen by ally the United States as the only path to a durable peace.

Twenty-four Israeli troops were killed on Monday, 21 of them reservists slain “when a squad of terrorists surprised the force” with rocket-propelled grenade fire, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Tuesday.