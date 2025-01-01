Israel says intercepted two projectiles fired from central Gaza

Israel’s military said two projectiles were fired from Gaza on Wednesday in the first minutes of the new year, one of which was intercepted while the other landed in an open area.

Alert sirens sounded around midnight (2200 GMT) in the western Negev, the Israeli military said, and “two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory”.

“One projectile was successfully intercepted and the second projectile fell in an open area,” the army said on Telegram.

The military said it has intercepted several rockets fired from northern Gaza in recent days.