UN aid chief welcomes 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaz

The United Nations' aid chief welcomed Israel's announcement Sunday of secure land routes into Gaza for humanitarian convoys, and said the UN would try to reach as many starving people as possible.

"Welcome announcement of humanitarian pauses in Gaza to allow our aid through," UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher said on X.

"In contact with our teams on the ground who will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window."

Fletcher's UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs ( OCHA) warned Friday that conditions on the ground in Gaza were "already catastrophic and deteriorating fast".