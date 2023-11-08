Forces operating in ‘heart of Gaza City’: Israel

Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City in their battle to wipe out Hamas in the Palestinian enclave and said the Islamist militant group’s leader was trapped inside a bunker there.

Retaliating for a deadly 7 October attack by Hamas gunmen, the Israeli military is focused on Gaza City, Hamas’ stronghold in the north of the territory.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told a televised news conference that Israeli soldiers had advanced to the heart of Gaza City and “were tightening the noose”.