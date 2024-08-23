Israel in Gaza talks in Egypt as fighting rages

Israeli negotiators were taking part Thursday in talks on Gaza in Cairo, a government spokesman said, as fighting raged on the ground despite US pressure on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.

Hopes for a deal have dwindled though as Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have traded blame for failing to reach a deal after more than 10 months of war in the Gaza Strip.

A main sticking point remains Hamas's longstanding demand for a "complete" Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed.

Netanyahu's spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP that Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea and Ronen Bar, head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service, were in the Egyptian capital and "negotiating to advance a hostage (release) agreement".

The war triggered by Hamas's unprecedented 7-October attack on Israel has devastated Gaza, displaced nearly all its population at least once and triggered a humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified to try to avert a wider war following the high-profile killings of two Iran-backed militants that sparked threats of reprisals from Tehran and its allies, which blamed Israel.