Who are Yemen’s Houthis? The Iran-backed group reshaping the Middle East

The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah (Supporters of God), is named after its late spiritual leader Badreddin al-Houthi and his son Hussein, who was killed by Yemeni government forces in 2004.

Houthi's other son, Abdulmalik, assumed the reins of power, delivering fiery speeches and transforming his group from an isolated faction in the northwest into the ruling power in the capital and a regional player.

He now has tens of thousands of fighters, that are well-trained, tenacious and battle-hardened in Yemen's harsh, mountainous terrain.

The Houthis control areas where the majority of Yemen's population lives, though the internationally recognised government still holds more territory.

The group's missiles and drones also pose a threat to the country's oil-rich Gulf neighbours, as well as Israel, which it targeted repeatedly after the outbreak of the Gaza war.