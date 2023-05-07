Turkey's Kilicdaroglu exits Erdogan's shadow in election race

Stuck in Tayyip Erdogan's shadow throughout his career, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu believes his time has come to set Turkey on a new path and roll back much of the legacy of the man who has dominated politics for two decades.

An alliance of six opposition parties named the earnest and sometimes feisty former civil servant as its candidate to take on Erdogan in the 14 May elections, which are seen as perhaps the most consequential in the country's modern history.

Opinion polls generally show Kilicdaroglu, 74, holding an edge, and possibly winning in a second round vote, after an inclusive campaign promising solutions to a cost-of-living crisis that eroded the president's popularity in recent years.