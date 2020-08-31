Qatar abolishes long-criticised kafala employment system: ILO

Qatar, an energy-rich nation, has effectively revoked the long-criticised kafala employment system, said the International Labor Organization.

According to an AP report, the country has also adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals (USD 275) for workers, says ILO.

It will take some six months for the law to be effective as was published in the country's official gazette.

As of now, migrant workers can change jobs before the end of their contracts without obtaining the permission of their current employers, says the UN body.