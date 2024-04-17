Lebanon’s Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding 14 soldiers

It earlier said that “a number of launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into the area of Arab al-Aramshe,” and that Israeli forces struck the sources of the fire.

Hezbollah said the attack came “in response to the enemy assassinating a number of resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Shehabiya” on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Israel said its strikes in south Lebanon killed two local Hezbollah commanders and another operative, with the Iran-backed group saying three of its members were killed as it launched rockets in retaliation.

Local Israeli authorities said three people were wounded in a strike from Lebanon earlier that day.