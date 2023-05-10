Iran hangs seven more in execution 'spree': rights group

Iran executed seven men in two prisons outside Tehran on drugs and rape charges Wednesday, a rights group said, accelerating what activists describe as a hanging spree over the past two weeks.

The United Nations had warned on Tuesday of a "frighteningly" high number of executions in the country after a rare execution on Monday of two men on blasphemy charges.

Three men were executed on drug-related charges in Ghezal Hesar prison in the city of Karaj outside Tehran, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said.

It added that four other men were hanged on rape charges in Rajai Shahr prison, also in Karaj.