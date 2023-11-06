Sky above Gaza turns red in deadly night of strikes

The bodies arrived through the night at the morgue of a hospital in Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip.

By Monday morning, hospital director Iyad al-Jabri had counted 58 dead, saying "dozens of women and children" may still be buried under the rubble.

Overnight, the skies over the Palestinian coastal territory were streaked with flashes of yellow and plumes of red.

It came as the Israeli army said its land assault on Gaza had split the narrow territory in two and warned of "significant" strikes as part of its campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the militants' unprecedented 7 October attacks.

Since Hamas unleashed the attacks, around 1,400 people, mainly civilians, have been killed in Israel and more than 240 have been taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.