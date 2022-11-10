Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, general Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, claimed on Thursday.

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, can fly more than five times the speed of sound.

"This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defence shields," Hajizadeh said, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency.

"It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence," said the general, adding that he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.

"This missile, which targets enemy anti-missile systems, represents a great generational leap in the field of missiles."