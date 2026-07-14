US resumes military conflict against Iran, Trump formally notifies Congress

The United States launched a fresh salvo of strikes against Iran early Tuesday, marking a new escalation in the resumption of hostilities, even as US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran was still possible.

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight, and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

Oil prices shot up more than nine percent over fears of renewed conflict.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced strikes had begun at 2045 GMT, the third consecutive night of attacks.

“These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

Early Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates said Iran had attacked two ships in the vital waterway, killing one crew member and wounding eight others.

The oil-rich UAE is a top US ally in the region and has reported multiple missile and drone strikes from Iran.