Region reacts as Hamas attack on Israel spirals

Some regional leaders urged restraint after Saturday's deadly Hamas attack targeting Israel and the retaliation that followed, but others blamed Israel itself and some celebrated the surprise assault.

The early morning Hamas offensive by air, land and sea was met by Israeli air strikes on the blockaded coastal enclave, in the bloodiest escalation with the Palestinians since May 2021.

"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, promising that "the enemy will pay an unprecedented price".

Here is a roundup of reactions from the region: