Middle East

Iran attack 'ongoing', 200 drones, missiles fired: Israel army

AFP
Jerusalem
A panoramic view of Jerusalem's Old City is pictured at dawn of 14 April, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.AFP

Iran has launched over 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel and the attack is "ongoing," an Israeli army spokesman said early on Sunday.

"The regime in Iran sent a massive swarm of over 200 killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

He said a girl had been injured in the attack.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army said that "dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches" were identified approaching Israeli territory, the majority of which were intercepted before they crossed into Israel.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets are currently operating to intercept "all aerial threats" approaching Israel, the statement added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East