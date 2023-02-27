Two Israelis, Palestinian killed in West Bank as sides meet in Jordan

Two Israelis living in a West Bank settlement were killed Sunday in a "Palestinian terror attack", officials said, sparking violence in which a Palestinian man was killed, while settlers torched homes in revenge.

The latest deaths came amid talks in Jordan to discuss worsening violence in the occupied territory, and days after Israeli forces launched their deadliest West Bank raid in nearly 20 years, which left 11 Palestinians dead in the northern city of Nablus.

Sunday's attack on the two settlers -- named as brothers Yagel Yaniv, 20, and Hallel Yaniv, 22 -- took place just south of the city, targeting a car on the main road through the town of Huwara.

A joint statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, confirmed "two Israeli civilians were killed in a Palestinian terror attack", which has not been claimed by any group.