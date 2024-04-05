UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel, Bangladesh votes in favour

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of “genocide” in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people.

The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council’s 47 member states, including Bangladesh, voting in favour, six, including the US and Germany, opposed and 13, including India and France, abstaining -- marked the first time the United Nations’ top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, denounced the resolution as “a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole”.